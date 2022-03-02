Man Group plc Has $349,000 Stock Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 142,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RXT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

RXT stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.