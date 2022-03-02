Man Group plc Makes New $408,000 Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. The firm has a market cap of $812.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

