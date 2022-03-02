Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.88. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

