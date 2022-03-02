Man Group plc Takes $371,000 Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APP. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

In other news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,637,000 shares of company stock valued at $694,994,270 over the last three months.

AppLovin stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.71.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

