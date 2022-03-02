MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT Lowered to $6.00

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MNKD. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

MNKD stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. MannKind has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The company has a market cap of $692.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.80.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MannKind by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 169,337 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

