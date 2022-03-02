Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,830,000 shares, an increase of 258.5% from the January 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

NYSE MFC traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 194,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. FMR LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 24.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after purchasing an additional 294,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,276,000 after buying an additional 3,417,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,359,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

