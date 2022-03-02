Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of MRIN opened at $3.03 on Monday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $27.26.
