Marshall Wace LLP Buys 17,859 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BOX were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 379.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

