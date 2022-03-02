Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.86. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

