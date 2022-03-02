Marshall Wace LLP Sells 602,758 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in BlackBerry by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 218,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 74,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,809,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BB shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $32,371.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.