Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,772 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PPC. Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

