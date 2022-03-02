Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $4.67 on Major Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.67 or 0.00010535 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $136.10 million and $33.88 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00034981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00105489 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.