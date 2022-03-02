Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 26,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 45,344 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Mason Industrial Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

