MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s current price.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. MasTec has a 52 week low of $74.92 and a 52 week high of $122.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 213.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

