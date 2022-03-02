MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Cowen

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s current price.
MTZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.
Shares of MasTec stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. MasTec has a 52 week low of $74.92 and a 52 week high of $122.33.
About MasTec (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.