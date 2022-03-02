Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Materialise from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

MTLS stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.18 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Materialise by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,296,000 after buying an additional 534,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Materialise by 277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 343,224 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,397,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Materialise by 138.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Materialise by 25.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,128,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 226,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

