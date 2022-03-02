Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

MTTR stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,812,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,126,981. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. Matterport has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth about $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth about $66,185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter worth about $47,594,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

