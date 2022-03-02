McAdam LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

McAdam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.37. 34,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.