McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,774. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.08 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

