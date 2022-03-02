McAdam LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

WFC traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.36. 698,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,159,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $195.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

