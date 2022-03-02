MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. MediWound has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.22.

Get MediWound alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.