MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ MDWD opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. MediWound has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
