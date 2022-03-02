MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MD stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. MEDNAX has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 87,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $2,396,312.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after purchasing an additional 76,449 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 200.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 67.5% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the third quarter worth about $941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.