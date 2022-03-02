Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $103.66. 4,543,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,973,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.14. The company has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.