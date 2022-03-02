Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,379. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 90.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

