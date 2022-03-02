Metaverse ETP (ETP) Achieves Market Cap of $9.75 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.75 million and $41,332.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001129 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,818,025 coins and its circulating supply is 79,817,928 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

