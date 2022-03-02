Methanex (TSE:MX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.36

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$66.36 and last traded at C$65.85, with a volume of 117593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$63.35.

A number of research firms have commented on MX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$58.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s payout ratio is 4.14%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

