Methode Electronics (MEI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Methode Electronics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.000-$3.200 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Methode Electronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.95%.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,125,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,202,000 after buying an additional 116,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1,937.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 45,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,579,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Methode Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.