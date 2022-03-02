MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

MET opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

