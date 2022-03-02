Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) by 337.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,930 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth $26,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 16.4% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 27.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 694.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 51.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFLY. UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.