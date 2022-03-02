Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,273 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hilltop by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,228,000 after buying an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 54.1% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 41.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 443,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hilltop by 336.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,218 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

HTH opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Profile (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.