Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,214 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 105,630 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NYSE LEG opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.14.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.