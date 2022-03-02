Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after buying an additional 29,192 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the second quarter worth approximately $865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1,636.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 127.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in O-I Glass by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.