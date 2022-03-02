Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,614 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ROCK stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $99.33.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

