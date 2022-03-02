Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Everi were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Everi by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 927,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everi by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,118,000 after buying an additional 81,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 165,604 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NYSE EVRI opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Everi’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

