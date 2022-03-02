MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 584,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,183 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,140,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,936,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 141,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

