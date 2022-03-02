Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

