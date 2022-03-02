Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:MLSS opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.85.
About Milestone Scientific (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.