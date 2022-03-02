Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Futu by 10.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,358,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 595,719 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,480,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 10.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Futu by 121.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Futu alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

Futu stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57.

Futu Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.