Millennium Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACES opened at $56.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.88.

