Millennium Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 56.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,650,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,181,000 after buying an additional 594,931 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,001,000 after buying an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 101.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 80,021 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.04. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

