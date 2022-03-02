Millennium Management LLC Has $9.11 Million Stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 286,147 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $281,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $98,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 46.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

NYSE WLL opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

