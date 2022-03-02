Millennium Management LLC Sells 70,075 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,075 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,287,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 53,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

NYSE BJ opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.