MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. MiMedx Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69.
In other news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,638 shares of company stock valued at $432,308. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.
About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
