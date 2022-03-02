MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. MiMedx Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69.

In other news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $262,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,638 shares of company stock valued at $432,308. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

