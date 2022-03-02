MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MIXT opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $284.84 million, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought 1,977,750 shares of company stock valued at $914,765 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth $3,312,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

