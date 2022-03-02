MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,264 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,003 shares of company stock worth $1,548,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.