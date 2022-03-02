MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 2,313 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWG. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,909.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

