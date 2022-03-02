MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 22.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 147,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after acquiring an additional 62,464 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,766,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

In other PACCAR news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

