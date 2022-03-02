MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 147.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares during the period.
Shares of DVOL stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.20.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL)
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.