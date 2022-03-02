MML Investors Services LLC Grows Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USFD. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,351,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,241 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,267 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 31.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 17.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 647,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in US Foods by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,372,000 after buying an additional 470,623 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

US Foods stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

