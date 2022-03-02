MML Investors Services LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 442.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $148.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.59. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $131.41 and a 1-year high of $160.23.

