MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 542 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NovoCure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after buying an additional 341,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,384,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,820,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVCR shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

