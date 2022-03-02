MML Investors Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,689,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,233,000 after buying an additional 484,838 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $72.98 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

